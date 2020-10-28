Beach babes! Kim Kardashian treated her “closest inner circle” to a tropical vacation for her 40th birthday. And naturally, it was filled with some incredibly sexy swim style.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of snaps from her private island birthday bash, which included pictures with four of her five siblings — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.” She continued to explain that after everyone quarantined for two weeks and was tested for COVID-19, she surprised her friends and family with the secret trip.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she wrote. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

With so many water activities, the Kardashian-Jenner clan obviously indulged in some seriously stylish swimwear.

To kick off the slew of bikini pics, the KKW Beauty founder shared a crazy hot Instagram post on Monday, October 26. “This is 40,” she simply captioned the series of snaps showcasing her infamous curves in a nearly nude two-piece.

Kendall also brought it in some bold string pieces that showed off her crazy toned tummy, while Khloe slayed in a Chanel number.

To see these and many more steamy Kardashian-Jenner swim snaps from Kim’s birthday trip, keep scrolling.

