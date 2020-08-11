Stars Prove One-Piece Swimsuits Can Be Sexier Than a Bikini: Pics

Think bikinis are the only sexy swimwear? Well the stars say otherwise! A-listers like Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Bosworth love to show off their physiques in super hot one-pieces.

While some like to keep it simple in classic, figure-flattering styles, others have experimented with eye-catching pieces that are just too cool not to buzz about.

The aforementioned celebs have sported some of our favorite one-pieces of 2020. The “Truth Hurts” singer donned a green and yellow cut-out option, which is perfect for those who love bright pops of color. The cookbook author went the opposite route in terms of color, slaying in a super chic style with a plunging neckline.

As for the Blue Crush star, she embraced one of the biggest trends of the year: neutral tones. She paired her tan, textured number with a pair of oversized orange sunglasses and captioned the pic, “Destination, paradise.” The whole look was Pinterest-worthy, to say the least.

Thankfully, stars are often transparent about their must-have brands so we can copy their amazing swim style. Some favorites include Swimsuits for All, L Space and Summersalt — just to name a few. And even though a lot of celebs wear luxury labels, they’re no stranger to slaying in affordable swimsuits, too.

Keep scrolling for a list of stars who’ve proved that one-piece swimwear can be just as sexy a bikini.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)