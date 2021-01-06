Not over yet. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to salvage their marriage amid speculation that they’re heading for a split.

The Hollywood “It” couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, made headlines on Tuesday, January 5, after the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder hired notable celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to help her prepare for divorce. As rumors continue to swirl around the pair, a source tells Us Weekly that “they are in counseling” and are “trying to work on their relationship.”

Kardashian and West, 43, hit a rough patch in their relationship after the “Jesus Walks” rapper aired personal information to a crowd of supporters in South Carolina in July 2020 while announcing his bid for the presidential election. At the time, the Yeezy designer alleged that his wife considered getting an abortion after finding out that she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, North, now 7. The duo also share sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 19 months, and daughter Chicago, 2.

West continued to make headlines later that month when he claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to “lock me up like on the movie Get Out“ and made controversial remarks about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in lengthy Twitter rants. The “Heartless” artist later made a public apology to both women, but at the time, a source told Us exclusively that Kardashian was “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.”

Fans began to wonder about the couple’s status when West was noticeably absent from photos the reality TV personality shared from her private island birthday bash in October. Though he didn’t make it into the social media posts, an insider revealed after the celebration that West arrived for the “last few days of the trip” because of outstanding “work commitments.”

West was also not present at the family-only Christmas Eve party held at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house over the holidays. As the pair continued to fuel divorce rumors on Tuesday, a source exclusively revealed that Kim and her husband “have both been living separate lives for many months now” and “haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

“Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful,” the source added. “No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

Following the duo’s rocky year, a separate source told Us that the Skims founder’s friends are “surprised” that she’s “waited this long to file for divorce.”

“Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world,” the source noted. “Their world views no longer line up.”