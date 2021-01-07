Kim Kardashian Spotted Wearing Wedding Band as Kanye West Divorce Looms

Kim Kardashian put on a brave face — and her wedding band — as she stepped out in Los Angeles amid speculation about her marriage to Kanye West.

The 40-year-old reality TV mogul was spotted earlier this week wearing her small wedding band on her left hand during an outing in California. Kardashian, who scaled back on her jewelry game after she was robbed in Paris in November 2016, wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in the snaps.

In the pics, the KKW Beauty CEO showed little emotion as she walked to her car in a rust-toned ensemble on Monday, January 4. Earlier the same day, Kardashian ditched her ring as she posed in her new Skims collection. Her hands were also noticeably bare during her family Christmas Eve celebrations without West, 43, last month.

Speculation about Kardashian and West’s marriage began in July 2020 after the rapper made headlines for his erratic behavior at his campaign rallies and his Twitter rants. Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time that the Selfish author met with attorney Laura Wasser “to talk about divorce.” The couple, who wed in 2014, went on to live “separate lives” during the fall of 2020 as the Grammy winner moved to Wyoming.

“Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming,” a source told Us on Wednesday, January 6. A second source also noted that Kardashian has had Wasser on “retainer” for months.

Kardashian and West share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months. According to the second insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner are in “settlement talks” as they gear up to end their marriage.

“Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing,” the source said, adding that the spouses have not “been together in weeks and didn’t spend the holidays together.”

According to the first source, West and Kardashian’s attempts to save their marriage in counseling have stalled.

“[They] haven’t had a joint session together in a while. Kim has continued to meet with their marriage counselor in solo sessions,” the source told Us. “Kim’s singular focus is about how this will impact the kids, and Kanye has been receptive to engaging in those discussions.”

The source added that West is “jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids.”

Kardashian and West have yet to publicly comment on the reports about their relationship.