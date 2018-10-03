The aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery isn’t over yet. The reality star’s insurance company is suing her bodyguard Pascal Duvier and the company he worked for, ProtectSecurity, for $6.1 million, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Kardashian’s insurance company, AIG, paid the 37-year-old’s claim for jewelry stolen during the armed holdup and is now alleging Duvier was negligent and should have flagged the security breaches in the hotel, including the front gate to the courtyard missing a lock and the intercom to the door not working properly. Duvier was with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a nightclub when the thieves struck.

Us Weekly previously reported in October 2016 that Kardashian was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel during Fashion Week. While the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry from the KKW Beauty founder, TMZ reports the insurance company paid $6.1 million for the items, which included the star’s 20-carat engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

News of the lawsuit comes the same day Us Weekly exclusively revealed Kardashian is “still taking precautions” regarding her personal safety after the incident.

“She still has 24/7 security. The amount has still stayed the same since the robbery,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She is always aware of who is around and where she is staying.”

Kardashian has also been wearing “minimal to no jewelry” as a result of the theft, per the source.

“Her life has changed dramatically. She’s always cautious where she goes,” the source explains to Us. “Her security always does a pre-check before she goes anywhere.”

Us confirmed in November 2016 that Kardashian was no longer working with Duvier. An insider told Us at the time that the decision “wasn’t personal but rather a complete overhauling of security after the incident.”

It’s unclear if Kardashian, who started working with Duvier in 2013 (one year after he began protecting West), is still in touch with the bodyguard. He did, however, share a throwback photo with the Selfish author in August on Instagram. “Once upon a time….” he captioned a photo of the pair visiting troops abroad the USS San Diego in 2014.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian, Duvier and ProtectSecurity for comment.

