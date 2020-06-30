Vacation views! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been living it up at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming.

Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram slideshows from their trip to “God’s country,” writing, “Two weeks in the Wild Wild West.”

In the social media uploads, the Poosh creator, 41, documented her kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, hiking and riding horses with their cousins. Kourtney also shared solo shots of her youngest son wearing cowboy boots and riding an ATV.

Kim, 39, and West, 43, have had property in Cody, Wyoming, since September 2019. “The family will continue to be based in Calabasas, where the kids will go to school,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible.”

The insider explained, “Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers. Kanye has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there.”

In a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode that same month, the KKW Beauty creator said it was the rapper’s “dream and vision” to move to Wyoming with their four kids — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends but yeah, we love it,” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “It’s, like, the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life. … We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place.”

The couple’s Monster Lake Ranch boasts 1,442 acres of land and eight lodging units. It was purchased for $14 million. Kim and the Grammy winner held North’s 7th birthday party there earlier this month, attended by Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True, 2, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, 2, and a few more friends.

