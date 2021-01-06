Every Kardashian-Jenner Divorce Over the Years

Long before Keeping Up With the Kardashians was even a thought, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family quietly fell in and out of love. Once the E! reality series premiered in October 2007, however, the attention on their personal lives reached new heights.

Caitlyn Jenner became the first prominent KarJenner to get a divorce. In January 1981, the Olympian’s eight-year marriage to Chrystie Crownover came to an end. Caitlyn did not give up on love though, as she went on to wed twice more: to Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. Both of those unions also ended in divorce.

“Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time,” Caitlyn told the Daily Mail in December 2019 of her most publicized marriage. “We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong. Our relationship didn’t work anymore, and we mutually decided that it was time to split up.”

Prior to Caitlyn, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian from July 1978 to March 1991. The momager’s extramarital affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman ultimately caused her and the late attorney to go their separate ways, but they remained close friends after their split.

“I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old,” she recalled on the “InCharge With DVF” podcast in March 2020. “We dated for four years, got married at 22 [and] sooner or later during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair. And my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family. … It was my turn to really grow up.”

As Kris got older, she watched her children and stepchildren grow up and start families of their own. Unfortunately, several of them also ended up going through divorces.

Kris and Robert’s daughter Kim Kardashian had failed marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries before tying the knot with Kanye West. In January 2021, after nearly seven years as husband and wife, news broke that Kim may be gearing up for a third divorce.

“Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, while a second insider revealed that the reality star and the rapper “have been living separate lives for many months now.”

Kim has yet to publicly comment on the news or file court documents to end her marriage to West, but she has a reason. A third source told Us that the social media mogul “wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing” for divorce from the Grammy winner, with whom she shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Scroll down for details on every Kardashian-Jenner divorce over the years.