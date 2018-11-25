A family that blocks each other on Instagram together, stays together! The Sunday, November 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian as she struggled with the aftermath of her confrontation with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan must not have been too happy with Kim after she publicly unfollowed him on Instagram because he retaliated by blocking her on the very same platform. When she realized what he’d done, Kim appeared genuinely shocked saying, “He blocked me. What a f–king loser.”

When Kim called Khloé about it, she responded, “He’s 27. Only 27-year-olds know how to block.” Khloé, when tasked with explaining Tristan’s continued presence in her life after he cheated on her days before she gave birth to their daughter, revealed, “[True] deserves to have bonding time with both of her parents. It’s not her fault what’s going on.”

Kim spent the rest of the episode avoiding Tristan and Khloé as they made their way back to Los Angeles. Tensions were so high that Kim was excluded from a family Taco Tuesday event that Tristan attended. Eventually, Kim grew tired of the conflict and revealed she would, “extend an olive branch, ’cause really that’s all that I can do.” She smoothed things over with Tristan by having a light-hearted discussion about “pickle ball” and challenging the professional athlete to a match.

Kim Admits to Being on Ecstasy While Filming Sex Tape

In addition to her drama with Khloé’s baby daddy, Kim gave Us some shocking new details about her wild partying days. “I got married on ecstasy. … No, the first time,” Kim revealed to younger sister Kendall Jennerof her 2000 marriage to Damon Thomas. When Scott Disick asked if Kim had been on the drug while filming her infamous sex tape with singer Ray J, Kim responded, “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. My jaw was shaking.” She later added, “I definitely went through a wild phase.” Kim then spent a large part of the episode reconnecting with her hard-partying past while on a trip to Vegas with her high school friends. Club drugs didn’t make an appearance but Kim was shown throwing back several vodka shots!

While Kim was being blocked on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian was jetting to Washington, D.C. to help aid legislation that would regulate harmful chemicals in personal care products. Kourtney partnered with EWG, the Environmental Working Group, and spoke in front of members of Congress and the press about the Personal Care Products Safety Act. The mother of three revealed in a testimonial, “I feel like my sisters are always saying, ‘Oh you don’t have a passion, you don’t have your own project.’ … I know I’m not the most political person but if going to Washington is going to help push through their cosmetic law then I’m going to do it.”

