



A trip down memory lane. When Caitlyn Jenner candidly addressed her 2015 divorce from ex-wife Kris Jenner, she recalled what led to their marriage’s demise and the aftermath of their separation.

“When Kris and I separated, it wasn’t because of trans issues. It was for a million other reasons,” the Olympian, 70, told Daily Mail on Sunday, December 29. “Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time. We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong.”

Caitlyn continued, “Our relationship didn’t work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up. There was no animosity.”

The I Am Cait alum was married to Kris, 64, for 22 years before announcing their separation in October 2013. They share daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but Caitlyn was also a father figure to Kris’ children with former husband Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. (Caitlyn also shares sons Brandon and Brody Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson and son Burt and daughter Cassandra with former spouse Chrystie Jenner.)

That following September, the famed momager cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce. Their split was finalized in December 2014, which is also the year Caitlyn transitioned. She debuted her post-procedure look on the cover of Vanity Fair that June.

“I took a long time to figure it out, which is fine,” Caitlyn said of wanting to transition. “I have no regrets about playing Bruce for 65 years. He was a good guy — he did a lot of amazing things and raised a wonderful family.”

Caitlyn appeared on British series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! for season 19. In joining the show, she wanted to raise awareness to gender identity. “It’s a much bigger issue than people think,” she explained to Daily Mail. “Trans people are everywhere, you probably just don’t know it.”

Though Caitlyn’s marriage with Kris didn’t work out, the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author told Us Weekly exclusively in 2017 that she’s “really tried to be a good friend” to her former spouse. She added, “Relationships change all the time … I just try to be a good friend.”