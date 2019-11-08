



Caitlyn Jenner is having so much “fun” watching her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner , raise a baby girl of her own.

“I’m around Kylie probably the most of all the kids,” the Secrets of My Life author, 70, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, November 7, at the alice + olivia x FriendsWithYou launch party. “Little Stormi is a wonderful little kid, [and Kylie] is a wonderful mom. She’s totally dedicated to her.”

The Olympian’s favorite part of being a grandparent is not having to change diapers, she shared with Us, explaining, “I spent 34 years carpooling, so to be able to have a messy diaper and … just hand it back! It’s a wonderful thing.”

Over the years, the New York native has racked up 20 grandchildren “between genetic kids and stepkids.” She revealed, “I told the girls years ago that I wanted 30 grandchildren. They were not that excited about that, but they’re getting there!

Most recently, Caitlyn and Linda Thompson’s son Brandon Jenner announced in August that he and his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, have twin babies on the way. This announcement came four years after the “Death of Me” singer and his now-ex-wife, Leah Jenner, welcomed their daughter, Eva.

As for Kylie, the makeup mogul gave birth to Stormi, now 21 months, in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Since her October split from Travis Scott, the Kylie Cosmetics creator and the rapper, 28, have been coparenting.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us exclusively in October. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”

Another insider told Us that custody of the little one “is not a point of contention.” The source explained, “It will be 50/50. … It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber