



Double trouble! Brandon Jenner’s girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, is pregnant and expecting twins, Us Weekly confirms.

The “Death of Me” singer, 38, already shares 4-year-old daughter Eva with his estranged wife, Leah Jenner. He and Don Felder‘s daughter, 36, tied the knot in 2012 and announced their separation six years later.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all,” the former couple wrote in a September 2018 Instagram statement. “After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

They added, “Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives- as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Last month, Leah and Brandon reached a custody agreement as part of their divorce settlement, sharing joint legal and physical custody of Eva.

The Princes of Malibu alum and Stoker sparked dating rumors six months after his split. “We’re as happy as can be,” the former reality star told Us exclusively in May. “She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean I can’t say enough good things about her.”

