Off the market again? Brandon Jenner sparked dating speculation with Cayley Stoker six months after his split from estranged wife Leah Jenner.

The pair — who are currently on vacation in Joshua Tree together — fueled romance rumors after Stoker took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 17, to share a sweet picture of herself hugging her possible new beau as they posed in nature for the photo opportunity. The 37-year-old “All I Need Is You” crooner, for his part, shared a video of his dog joining in on the fun as the pup rock climbed with them.

Brandon and Leah — who share 3-year-old daughter Eva — called it quits in September 2018 after six years of marriage.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the former couple announced in a joint statement, which they shared via their Instagram accounts at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The Brandon & Leah bandmates added that they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives,” and they are still “best friends, family and loving parents” to their little girl.

Linda Thompson, who is the mother of Brandon, whom she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner, reacted to the news with an Instagram post of her own shortly after. “Although I am personally saddened by the demise of the romantic love that @brandonjenner & @leahjames have shared for so many years, I have full confidence that they will continue to exemplary parents to their beautiful little Eva, and will remain loving best friends who share a remarkable, memory filled history,” the former actress wrote.

Leah filed for divorce later that month, and Brandon requested joint legal and physical custody in court documents in October. Brandon and Leah have since spent major holidays together for the sake of their family, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!