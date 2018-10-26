The next step. Brandon Jenner responded to his estranged wife Leah Jenner’s divorce filing exactly one month later, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 25, and obtained by Us, Brandon, 37, requested joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s 3-year-old daughter, Eva James. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Brandon stated in the documents that he and Leah, 35, should be responsible for their own legal fees. She had asked for spousal support in her initial September 25 filing, but the reality star requested on Thursday for the amount to be determined at a later date.

The Jenners, who perform together as an indie duo named Brandon & Leah and have known each other since middle school, tied the knot in Hawaii in May 2012. They announced in a joint statement shared on Instagram on September 10 that they had called it quits after six years of marriage.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the statement read. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

Brandon and Leah said at the time that they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

Brandon’s mother, Linda Thompson, wrote on Instagram on September 11 that she has “full confidence that [he and Leah] will continue to be exemplary parents to their beautiful little Eva, and will remain loving best friends who share a remarkable, memory-filled history.”

