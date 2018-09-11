They’ve got her support! Brandon Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, is speaking out following he and wife Leah’s split announcement.

The 68-year-old former actress took to Instagram hours after the former couple revealed they were separating after six years of marriage with a heartfelt message.

“Life & Love are both unpredictable, yet beautiful gifts in any incarnation,” Thompson captioned the post on Monday, September 10. “Thank you to all our friends & family, near & far, for your loving best wishes…💜🙏🏻”

She also shared a photo with the message: “Although I am personally saddened by the demise of the romantic love that @brandonjenner & @leahjames have shared for so many years, I have full confidence that they will continue to exemplary parents to their beautiful little Eva, and will remain loving best friends who share a remarkable, memory filled history.”

Thompson — who shares Brandon with ex Caitlyn Jenner — concluded the post writing, “we remain forever a family,” with the hashtag, “#nothingbutlove.”

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 35, released a joint statement with the news of their breakup earlier that day on Instagram.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they both shared. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The parents of 3-year-old Eva continued the statement noting they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives,” and will stay “best friends, family and loving parents” to their daughter.

Brandon and Leah added that there was no lying, cheating or fighting that contributed to their split.

The former couple wed in May 2012 and welcomed their daughter in May 2015.

The former couple wed in May 2012 and welcomed their daughter in May 2015.





