Brandon and Leah Jenner ‘Lovingly’ Split After Six Years of Marriage

It’s the end of the road. Brandon and Leah Jenner have called it quits after six years of marriage.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple announced in a joint statement shared on their Instagram accounts on Monday, September 10. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The Jenners, who perform together as an indie-pop duo named Brandon & Leah, assured fans that they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives.” They said they are still “best friends, family and loving parents” to their 3-year-old daughter, Eva.

“There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way,” the statement continued. “We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 35, have known each other since middle school. They started dating in their early 20s and wed in Hawaii in May 2012.

Long before marrying Brandon, Leah had a childhood crush on his brother Brody Jenner. “I met Brandon through Brody,” she said in June 2014 on The Brody Jenner & Dr. Mike Dow Podcast. “He was my boyfriend in the fifth grade … but we never kissed.”

Brody, 35, has also moved on. He married blogger Kaitlynn Carter on the Indonesian island of Sumba in June.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!