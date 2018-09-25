Officially over. Brandon Jenner’s wife, Leah, has filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the couple announced their split.

Leah, 35, cited irreconcilable differences and stated that the couple separated in July in documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 24.

The pair revealed their split after six years of marriage via a joint statement on their Instagram accounts on September 10. “It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have longly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they wrote. “We are deeply proud of the life that we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever. Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives.”

The indie-pop singers, who perform together as a duo named Brandon & Leah, also expressed their desire to remain “best friends, family and loving parents” to their daughter Eva, 3. Leah requested joint legal and physical custody of the toddler in her filing.

In their statement, the songbirds also clarified that nothing scandalous contributed to their split. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way,” they explained. “We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Brandon and Leah started dating in their early 20s and have been friends since middle school. They exchanged vows in a Hawaiian ceremony in May 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!