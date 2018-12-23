It’s Christmas come early! Brandon Jenner and his estranged wife, Leah Jenner, celebrated the holiday with family, including his mother, Linda Thompson, and the pair’s 3-year-old daughter, Eva.

“Good times with the fam in the most Christmasy living room in the Milky Way,” Brandon, 37, captioned a picture of himself with Leah, Eva, Thompson, his brothers Brody Jenner and Burt Jenner, Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter, Burt’s girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, Burt and Valerie’s son, Bodhi, and Burt’s mom, Chrystie Crownover, on Instagram on Saturday, December 21.

“Part of the family gathered tonight at my house to celebrate Christmas!” Thompson, 68, captioned the same photo, complete with an old portrait of herself with young Brandon and Brody in the background, on her own Instagram.

Brandon and Leah, 36, previously spent Thanksgiving together at his sister Casey’s home, which she shares with her husband, Michael. “Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before Thanksgiving! It’s gorgeous!” Brandon’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happy Thanksgiving to all!” (Brandon and Leah posed next to each other in the family photo, with Eva sitting in her mother’s lap.)

The pair announced their split on September 10 after six years of marriage. “It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

Brandon and Leah said at the time that they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

After Leah filed for divorce on September 24, Brandon requested joint legal and physical custody of Eva in court documents filed on October 25.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!