The holidays bring exes together. Brandon Jenner and his estranged wife, Leah Jenner, celebrated Thanksgiving with his father, Caitlyn Jenner, mother, Linda Thompson, and the former couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Eva.

The pair posed next to each other in a family photo shared by Caitlyn — whose gal pal Sophia Hutchins was also in attendance — on Instagram on Friday, November 23. Eva sat in her mother’s lap, while Brandon, 37, wore a big smile.

“Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before Thanksgiving! It’s gorgeous!” the 69-year-old I Am Cait alum wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Leah, 36, posted a similar, yet more candid, pic on her Instagram account on Thursday, November 22, writing, “Grateful.”

The musicians announced their split on September 10 after six years of marriage. “It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The exes added that they “still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

After Leah filed for divorce on September 24, Brandon requested joint legal and physical custody of Eva in court documents filed on October 25. The “Wildfire” singer asked for spousal support, though the reality star requested that the amount be determined later.

