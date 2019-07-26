



The next step. Brandon Jenner and his estranged wife, Leah Jenner, reached a custody agreement as part of their divorce settlement, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Brandon, 38, and Leah, 36, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Eva. Brandon will pay Leah $2,000 per month in spousal support until December 31, 2021, in addition to another $2,000 per month in child support until Eva turns 18.

The Princes of Malibu alum is keeping his house in California, but he has to pay Leah more than $500,000 as a result. The estranged couple also agreed to split their gold coin collection and royalties from their former indie pop act, Brandon & Leah.

As for their vehicles, Leah is holding onto her 2017 Cadillac XT5, while Brandon is getting a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, a 1976 Ford F-2450 and a 1965 Ford Mustang.

The pair, who have known each other since middle school and married in Hawaii in May 2012, announced on Instagram in September 2018 that they had separated.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives- as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they continued. “There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

Leah filed for divorce from the Hills: New Beginnings star two weeks later, citing irreconcilable differences. The coparents put their differences aside over the holiday season to celebrate Christmas with Eva.

“I do what I can to invest time in the three of us, because there’s nothing that’s more like home to our daughter than the three of us being together,” the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I’m sure it’s more difficult for other people, [but] for us it’s pretty good and natural and easy because we’re just really good friends first. We were friends before we were a couple and so now that we’re back to being friends, we’re able to do this [because] it’s familiar.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!