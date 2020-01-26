Wedded bliss! Brandon Jenner and his pregnant fiancée, Cayley Stoker, are happily married.

The former reality TV star, 38, announced that he and Stoker, 34, have already tied the knot — just one day after revealing their engagement.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley,” Jenner penned in a birthday tribute on Instagram. “I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!!”

He continued, “I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. 😁👌 Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. 🍀 Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do.”

The Princes of Malibu alum revealed that he and Stoker were engaged in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 25.

“It’s official ❤️💍💍❤️,” he captioned a video montage of the pair kissing and cuddling while soft music played in the background.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that the twosome were expecting twins. Brandon shared the happy announcement on Instagram in a clip of his family members reacting to the ultrasound picture, including his brother Brody Jenner and mother Linda Thompson.

“Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around,” Brandon wrote at the time.

The former reality TV personality told Us in May 2019 that his relationship with Stoker is in a great place.

“We’re as happy as can be,” he said at the time. “She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Brandon was previously married to Leah Jenner from 2012 to 2019. They are the parents of 4-year-old daughter, Eva. The 37-year-old musician shared her excitement for Brandon and Stoker’s new additions to the family via Instagram earlier this month.

“Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita_ you are a gift to me and Eva #sistermamas,” Leah captioned a photo alongside Stoker on January 6.