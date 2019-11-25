Brandon Jenner gave a peek at his girlfriend Cayley Stoker’s pregnancy three months after announcing they’re expecting twins.

“Nailed it,” the singer, 38, captioned a Saturday, November 23, Instagram post featuring the mom-to-be on a sunset hike. She covered her baby bump in a two-toned sweater.

After the Princes of Malibu alum posted another picture of the hike, he went on to share a hilarious shot of Stoker cradling her budding belly. She leaned her head back out of sight so Jenner could pop in as if he’s carrying their twins. “We are almost as happy as we are nerdy,” the “Death of Me” singer wrote.

The former reality star, who already shares 4-year-old daughter Eva with his ex-wife, Leah Jenner, announced in August that he has two more little ones on the way. Caitlyn Jenner told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month how her son shared the news.

“He actually put a sign up on the property next door,” the Secrets of My Life author, 70, revealed. “And he goes, ‘We’ll walk around his property with Cayley.’ [Then] he goes, ‘Oh, my God, what’s that sign over there?’ … So he gets the binoculars out and he’s looking in [and] goes, ‘Oh, look what it says.’ So he hands the binoculars to me. And the sign says: ‘We’re gonna have a baby.’”

The former athlete found out an hour later that Brandon and Stoker are expecting twins. “I’m very blessed,” she said.

News broke that the pair were dating in March, six months after Brandon announced his split from Leah, 37. “It’s great,” he told Us of their relationship in May. “It feels super comfortable. We’re as happy as can be. She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about her.”

The Los Angeles native added, “When things line up and when it feels really familiar, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s very profound.”