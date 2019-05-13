Moving forward. Brandon Jenner revealed that he’s willing to give married life another shot after splitting from estranged wife Leah Jenner.

Jenner, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of his new single, “Death of Me,” on Saturday, May 11, that he “absolutely” envisioned himself tying the knot again. The star also said that having more kids is not out of the realm of possibility.

Brandon was married to Leah, 36, for six years before the former couple announced their separation in September 2018. At the time, the couple revealed on Instagram the decision to call it quits was “lovingly” made.

Two weeks after split news broke, Us obtained documents that claimed Leah cited irreconcilable differences when filing for divorce. The documents also stated the pair had parted ways in July 2018.

Brandon and Leah are currently co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, Eva. He recently described the process to Us as “natural and easy” because of the pair’s friendship.

The musician sparked dating rumors with Cayley Stoker six months after splitting with his longtime love. He noted that being with his new girlfriend has been “wonderful.”

“It’s great. It feels super comfortable. We’re as happy as can be,” Brandon recently shared with Us. “She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean I can’t say enough good things about her.”

The former Brandon & Leah crooner said he’s been able to connect with Stoker over their similar “lifestyle” and through the “way we want to live our life.” He revealed the couple both enjoy hiking, dogs, the beach and food. “When things line up and when it feels really familiar, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s very profound,” he said.

Brandon’s slated to release a solo EP, called Plan on Feelings, on Friday, June 14. But his new single, “Death of Me,” is now available on all major music streaming services.

