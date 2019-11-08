



“He actually put a sign up on the property next door,” the Secrets of My Life author, 70, told Us Weekly exclusively at the alice + olivia x FriendsWithYou launch party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday, November 7. “And he goes, ‘We’ll walk around his property with Cayley.’ [Then] he goes, ‘Oh, my God, what’s that sign over there?’ … So he gets the binoculars out and he’s looking in [and] goes, ‘Oh, look what it says.’ So he hands the binoculars to me. And the sign says: ‘We’re gonna have a baby.’”

An hour later, the former athlete found out Stoker is pregnant with twins. “I’m very blessed,” Caitlyn told Us.

Us confirmed in August that the Princes of Malibu alum, 38, had two little ones on the way. Brandon already shares 4-year-old daughter, Eva, with his ex-wife, Leah Jenner.

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple, who settled their divorce in July, keep things amicable. “I do what I can to invest time in the three of us, because there’s nothing that’s more like home to our daughter than the three of us being together,” the “Death of Me” singer told Us exclusively in May. “I’m sure it’s more difficult for other people, [but] for us it’s pretty good and natural and easy because we’re just really good friends first. We were friends before we were a couple and so now that we’re back to being friends, we’re able to do this [because] it’s familiar.”

Brandon added, “We just have something to celebrate, which is this awesome little girl.”

He and Don Felder’s daughter, 36, even celebrated Christmas with the toddler, three months after announcing their split — and this didn’t surprise Brandon’s mom, Linda Thompson.

“I have full confidence that they will continue to be exemplary parents to their beautiful little Eva and will remain loving best friends who share a remarkable, memory-filled history,” the former beauty queen, 69, wrote on Instagram.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber