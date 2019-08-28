



Double the love! Brandon Jenner and girlfriend Cayley Stoker surprised their friends and family with the news that they are expecting twins, and the couple documented the sweet reactions for everyone to see.

“TWINS!!!” Jenner, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 28. “Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around.”

In the compilation, his younger brother, Brody Jenner, mom Linda Thompson and more of the expectant parents’ loved ones expressed shock upon seeing the ultrasounds for the first time. “Shut the hell up,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, said.

Meanwhile, Thompson, 69, who shares her sons with ex Caitlyn Jenner, whispered, “Oh, my God, is it twins?” before exclaiming, “Oh, my God!”

Others questioned whether the whole thing was a joke, while one hilariously noted, “They look like chickens.”

Stoker, for her part, expressed her immense joy in the comments section of Brandon’s post. “Love this so much,” she replied, adding praise-hands, heart and muscle emojis. “TWOO BABBIEESSS ?!!??!! We are so lucky, my love!”

The duo shared a similar video after announcing the pregnancy earlier this month. “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!” Brandon wrote. “Telling our friends and family about the news has been one of the best experiences of our lives. It’s just pure joy all around. Lots of love from Cayley and I.”

The Princes of Malibu alum gushed about his girlfriend to Us Weekly in May. “We’re as happy as can be,” he revealed. “She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean, I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Brandon is already the father of daughter Eva, 4, with estranged wife Leah Jenner. The two announced their split in September 2018 after six years of marriage. They agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their only child.

