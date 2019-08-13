



Surprise! Brandon Jenner and his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, told their loved ones that they’re expecting twins in a Tuesday, August 13, Instagram video.

“WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!” the “Death of Me” singer, 38, captioned the social media upload. “Telling our friends and family about the news has been one of the best experiences of our lives. It’s just pure joy all around. Lots of love from Cayley and I.”

The Princes of Malibu alum’s brother Brody Jenner commented, “Love this video.”

In the footage, Brandon’s mom Linda Thompson and other family members freaked out and screamed while the mom-to-be and her boyfriend giggled behind the camera. Responses ranged from, “Wait, what? No f–king way,” to, “Oh, my God, I’m going to cry.”

Last week, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple have twins on the way. The former reality star already shares 4-year-old daughter Eva with his estranged wife, Leah Jenner.

Six months after his split from Don Felder’s daughter in September 2018, Jenner sparked dating rumors with Stoker. He told Us exclusively about his new relationship in March, saying, “We’re as happy as can be. She’s really opened up my world in a way that’s made me really hopeful again about a lot of things. That’s the greatest gift that anybody could give. I mean I can’t say enough good things about her.”

He and Leah reached a custody agreement in June as part of their divorce settlement and share joint and legal custody of their toddler.

When it comes to coparenting with his ex-wife, Brandon told Us exclusively in May, “I do what I can to invest time in the three of us, because there’s nothing that’s more like home to our daughter than the three of us being together. I’m sure it’s more difficult for other people, [but] for us it’s pretty good and natural and easy because we’re just really good friends first. We were friends before we were a couple and so now that we’re back to being friends, we’re able to do this [because] it’s familiar.”

