Modern family! Brandon Jenner‘s ex-wife, Leah Jenner, has nothing but love for his pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker.

The 37-year-old songstress shared an Instagram selfie with Stoker, 33, on Monday, January 6, one day after their blended family reunited for Stoker’s baby shower. “Sometimes you just get lucky in life. @caylita_ you are a gift to me and Eva #sistermamas,” Leah captioned the loving post, referencing the 4-year-old daughter she shares with Brandon.

The Princes of Malibu alum commented on the sweet picture, “I’m so grateful for and so proud of the both of you ❤️❤️.”

Brandon’s mom, Linda Thompson, showered the women with praise. “Both you & @caylita_ are beautiful examples of mothers doing what’s best for their babies! I love y’all! #shiningbright,” she wrote beneath the photo. Brody Jenner‘s ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, also shared the love, commenting three red hearts.

Brandon and Leah tied the knot in Hawaii in May 2012. After six years of marriage, the pair confirmed their separation via Instagram in September 2018.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

Citing irreconcilable differences, Eagles guitarist Don Felder‘s daughter filed for divorce two weeks after the estranged pair announced their split. The exes agreed to share joint custody of their daughter and finalized their divorce in July 2019.

One month after settling the terms of his separation from his first wife, Us Weekly confirmed that Brandon and Stoker were expecting twins. The “Death of Me” singer first sparked rumors that he had found love again just six months after splitting from Leah.

The expectant parents shared an adorable video of their families hearing their happy news in August 2019, but had an extra-special plan to surprise his dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“He actually put a sign up on the property next door,” the 70-year-old Olympian told Us at a Hollywood event in November. “And he goes, ‘We’ll walk around his property with Cayley.’ [Then] he goes, ‘Oh, my God, what’s that sign over there?’ … So he gets the binoculars out and he’s looking in [and] goes, ‘Oh, look what it says.’ So he hands the binoculars to me. And the sign says: ‘We’re gonna have a baby.'” An hour later, Caitlyn found out Brandon and his girlfriend were having twins.

The I Am Cait star, who shares Brandon and Brody, 36, with Thompson, 69, couldn’t be happier to add two more little ones to the Kardashian-Jenner family. “I’m very blessed,” she told Us.

Both Caitlyn and Thompson shared photos with the mom-to-be at her baby shower on Sunday, January 5. “Great day celebrating the newest additions to my family … they’re having twins!!” the Secrets of My Life author captioned the photos on Instagram.