Congratulations times two! Brandon Jenner’s wife, Cayley Stoker, gave birth to twins on Wednesday, February 19, according to TMZ.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the singer, 38, and Stoker had two bundles of joy on the way. “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!” the Princes of Malibu alum captioned an Instagram video later that month. “Telling our friends and family about the news has been one of the best experiences of our lives. It’s just pure joy all around. … TWINS!!! Couldn’t be happier to be doing this with you @caylita_ so much love all around.”

The duo revealed they were engaged on January 25 — and announced their marriage the next day.

In the social media upload, Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, and other family members freaked out over the pregnancy news while the couple giggled from behind the camera.

The newborn babies join the “Death of Me” singer’s 4-year-old daughter, Eva, who he shares with his estranged wife, Leah Jenner. The former couple reached a custody agreement in June as part of their divorce settlement, sharing joint and legal custody of the little one.

When it comes to coparenting, the Los Angeles native told Us exclusively in May: “I do what I can to invest time in the three of us, because there’s nothing that’s more like home to our daughter than the three of us being together. I’m sure it’s more difficult for other people, [but] for us it’s pretty good and natural and easy because we’re just really good friends first. We were friends before we were a couple and so now that we’re back to being friends, we’re able to do this [because] it’s familiar.”

He and Don Felder‘s daughter, 36, mentioned this in their September 2018 split statement, writing, “We still love one another very, very much and remain a part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family members and loving parents to our daughter.”

Three months after calling it quits, Brandon and Leah spent Christmas together. This didn’t surprise Thompson, 69, who wrote on Instagram: “I have full confidence that they will continue to be exemplary parents to their beautiful little Eva and will remain loving best friends who share a remarkable, memory-filled history.”