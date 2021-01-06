No ring in sight! Kim Kardashian may have been using her wedding band — or lack thereof — to hint that she and Kanye West were splitting.

On Tuesday, January 5, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple are having difficulties following a New York Post report that Kardashian, 40, hired power attorney Laura Wasserand is preparing for divorce.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” an insider reveled to Us. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Though this has been made clear thanks to West’s, 43, absence during major family affairs such as the Christmas Eve party, the KKW Beauty founder has also been spotted time and time again without her wedding band.

When the rapper proposed back in 2013, he asked for Kardashian’s hand with a 15-carat diamond engagement ring from Lorraine Schwartz that was beyond extravagant. But when the reality star was robbed in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, she said goodbye to giant jewels and instead adapted a chicer, sleeker approach to her jewelry. Instead, she started wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger most of the time.

The last clear pic of Kardashian wearing this ring is a KKW Beauty Birthday Collection promotion on November 11, 2020. That same week, the Skims founder also shared pics from her big 40th birthday bash trip. It seems that during this vacation, Kardashian took the ring on and off, removing it especially when she was in the water. For instance, on November 10, she shared an up-close look at her neon nails that matched her swimsuit and there was no ring to be seen. But on November 9, she posted a pic of herself climbing a tree in a black bikini and she appears to be wearing the lovely little piece.

When returning to the real world after her birthday celebrations, it seems there wasn’t a single time that the reality star wore her wedding ring. On December 17, she shared a makeup-free snap with her BFF Lala Anthony where her left hand is clearly visible and ring-free. For the Kardashian’s annual Christmas Eve party, the personality rocks a statement ring on her pinky, but definitely no wedding band.

Though it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when she took off the ring, it’s clear she’s been comfortable going without for quite some time.

Keep scrolling to take a look at Kardashian rocking her stunning, sleek, single wedding band.

