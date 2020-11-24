Stunning! Jennifer Lopez loves to get all glammed up, but every now and again she shows off her true, natural beauty with a gorgeous makeup-free pic.

When the 51-year-old icon was younger, it was quite rare to catch her without a stitch of makeup on. These days though, she publicly embraces her natural beauty, showing off her glowing, smooth complexion more often in Instagram posts — and we just cannot get enough!

A lot of the time, these bare-faced selfies will be a post-workout mirror snap or a video shot in the morning. For instance, on Sunday, August 9, she took to Instagram to tease a new project she’s excited to be working on looking radiant and flawless after just waking up.

And just the previous weekend, the “On the Floor” singer posted a fresh-faced selfie to her Instagram feed, wearing a robe and her curls undone and perfectly messy. “Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

One of our favorites snaps is an adorable up-close selfie she took with her two kids, Emme and Maximilian, after learning about her nomination for her role as Ramona in Hustlers from the L.A. Film Critics Association. “Home sweet home 💜 Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, looking so genuinely happy. “THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored.”

Then there was that DubSmash video J.Lo made pre-TikTok with then beau Casper Smart.

To see this and more stunning makeup-free moments, keep scrolling.

