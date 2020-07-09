Tyson Beckford Spills His Super Simple Secret to Looking Young

Tyson Beckford may be turning 50 later this year, but he certainly knows how to maintain a youthful glow! In an exclusive interview, he tells Us exactly how he does it — and it’s super simple.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I wash my face as much as I can,” he says. “At least three times a day.” He notes that men may not wear makeup, but there’s still lots of other stuff — dirt, sweat and other environmental stressors — that can be harmful to a smooth, radiant complexion.

Once he rids his skin of all this, he moisturizes. “I don’t use the same moisturizer that I use on my body on my face,” he explains. “I use a face moisturizer, which most men don’t even think about sometimes.” After that, it’s really just about working out, eating clean and staying hydrated.

The model also spoke with Us about his latest project, Orion Sky cologne. He says he wanted to create something that an elegant, well-spoken, well-dressed man would want to wear. Similar to himself!

So, he explained to the team exactly what he was trying to encapsulate alongside some of the fragrances he likes. “I liked the freshness of when you just wake up and it’s the beginning of the day you jump out of the shower and you got that, ‘Oh my god. I just took a nice shower after a hot early morning workout.’ You know, something that was breathtaking,” he explains. “It was almost like describing a fine, luxury sports car in that sense.”

Even though he was going for luxe, it was important to him to keep it at an affordable price point. “We made sure our price wasn’t out of the roof,” he says. “Because I don’t think you have to charge a lot to give a lot, you know?”

You can pick up a bottle for $65 at rivalworld.com.

