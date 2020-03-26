As celebrities bunker down to stay at-home in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of A-list men have been sharing their regular beauty indulgences and grooming habits and we are here for it.

From Johnny Depp to Harry Styles, These Celebrity Men are Making ‘Man-icures’ a Thing

Some are taking this time to grow out facial hair like Jim Carrey. He’s been posting to Twitter daily to show off the progress of his salt-and-pepper beard’s growth. “Day 3. Beard growth seems slower in isolation,” he wrote in a Tweet on Wednesday, March 25. Already yearning for the life I had before all the stubble began.”

Then there’s others that are going the completely opposite direction and shaving everything off. Jonathan Van Ness typically sports a very full amount of facial hair but on Saturday, March 21, he decided to shave it all off. Before he did that, though, he played around with a new chin-only look that was adorably playful.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Stephen Colbert thought he was going to grow out his facial hair, but instead decided to get rid of it. In the process, he also decided to “zhuzh up” the rest of his face using his wife’s makeup. This included a tinted moisturizer and multitasking pink eye primer, shadow and liner, which he uses to give himself a little cat eye.

Justin Bieber has been staying put with his wife Hailey Baldwin and between shooting Tik Tok videos, the couple indulged in a little facial routine. “Love you guys so much ps Hailey just gave me a facial,” he wrote in a post on Thursday, March 26.

From facials to facial hair, keep scrolling to see all the ways celebrity guys are using beauty to pass time while in quarantine.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)