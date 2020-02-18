No longer are freshly painted nails just for the women of Hollywood. Tons of A-list guys including Harry Styles, Brooklyn Beckham and Johnny Depp, have sported this beauty trend in a seriously cool way — and we’re so here for it.

In the overall history of nail polish, men have embraced this beauty trend as far back as 3.200 B.C. according to Nails Magazine, with colors representing different classes. However, for a few generations now it’s been considered taboo in the mainstream sense. That is, until now.

Harry Styles’ Most Memorable Manicures of All Time — Including Smiley-Face Nails, Duo-Tone Designs and Everything in Between

As gender norms continue to crumble, men are expressing their sense of style and beauty through bright, fresh manis.

There are a few stars who have only worn the look once or twice like OGs Depp and Brad Pitt, but others are fully taking it on as their own. Most notably, British pop star Styles.

The former One Direction band member has stepped out time and time again with some sort of new — and trendy — designs. He’s worn everything from single hues to tonal manicures to actual standout nail art. While promoting his 2019 album Fine Lines, he showcased bright-yellow smiley faces in a video. And when performing a week later, nail artist Britney Tokyo created a design with one hand featuring the album’s title in the same color theme and the other with different playful fruits as a reference to its songs.

“What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that,” the singer said in an interview with The Guardian. “If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.’ I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.’”

From Styles intricate designs to Depp’s vibrant finish, keep scrolling to see all the celebrity men who have rocked some nail polish.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)