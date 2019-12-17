Harry Styles, 25, is not-so-quietly taking over the beauty world thanks to the singer’s bold fashion taste and statement-making manicures. The latter, in particular, has sent fans into a frenzy on social media, leaving them begging for even more nail content.

See Met Gala Host Harry Styles’ Sexiest Looks Through the Years

The former One Direction bandmate really stepped up his nail polish game in 2019. A few standout moments include the hitmaker’s duo-toned manis from the 2019 Met Gala, Gucci Cruise 2020 Fashion Show and an episode of the Late Late Show With James Cordon.

Two more that sent social media ablaze had to do with the artist’s latest album, Fine Line. For a promotional video celebrating the album, Styles had on bright-yellow nails adorned with black smiley faces. A little over a week later, he performed the entire album at the forum in L.A. sporting a geometric design on one hand and fruit-inspired nails on the other.

Sam Smith Is Slaying the Makeup Game With Glitter Eyeliner, Sparkly Lip Gloss, False Lashes — and More!

Styles hasn’t always painted his nails bright colors and designs. Prior to 2019, he occasionally coated his bare talons with black polish, like he did at the Another Man party in London back in 2016 or the 2017 Australian Aria Awards.

In an interview with The Guardian, Styles spoke about his gender-bending fashion and beauty choices. “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that,” said Styles in the interview. “If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.’ I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.’”

Met Gala 2019: See the Wildest Hair and Makeup on the Red Carpet

Keep scrolling to see some of Harry Styles’ best — and most memorable — manicures of all time!