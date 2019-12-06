



Harry Styles, 25, loves a gender-bending beauty moment. In a Tweet promoting his upcoming new album, Fine Line, the star debuted bright-yellow, smiley face nails that immediately sent fans wild.

The Internet-breaking Tweet, posted on Thursday, December 5 is — you heard it here first — NSFW. In the 37-second video, Styles’ Twitter followers watch his hands sensually unveil the vinyl album. Once he finishes teasing them with the unreleased new drop, he reveals a double-sided poster of himself sans-clothes — all while sporting the fabulously fun nail look.

Unsurprisingly, hundreds of Styles fans took to social media, some totally invested in his nude-ness and others, his yellow mani. Those who showed more excitement about the latter said things like, “Bro I just got my nails painted pink and blue and now you’re telling me I have to get them painted yellow with smiley faces??? Sir my bank account is SCREAMINGl.” Another follower Tweeted, “Harry Styles has yellow smiley faces on his nails so im painting yellow smiley faces on my nails.”

One of our favorite Tweets of all was, “Harry Styles showing us a nude photo of himself whilst having little smiley faces on his nails is the most Harry Styles thing to ever happen.”

Few social media-goers dislike Styles’ manicure. Out of the small handful, one fan fervently Tweeted, “HARRY STYLES WHY DID U PAINTED YOUR NAILS YELLOW?” Another follower said, “I don’t like that yellow nail polish, however nice hands.”

Styles is no stranger to a colorful manicure. At the 2019 Met Gala, he paired his all-black Gucci ensemble with light blue and black nail polish and bold rings. And at the Gucci Cruise 2020 show, the hitmaker slayed the fashion and beauty game with a cotton candy duo-toned nail look consisting of pink and blue polish.