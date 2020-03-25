Jim Carrey found the perfect way to stay busy while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 58-year-old father of one decided he’s going to take this time to grow his facial hair and simultaneously entertain fans with his new look.

The actor made the announcement on Monday, March 23 when he tweeted a close-up selfie showing off the beginning stage of his facial hair journey.

In the accompanying tweet, he outlined his goal: “Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge.”

The Bruce Almighty star encouraged his 18.5 million Twitter followers to participate. He continued, “Please join me. #letsgrowtogether.”

Games of Thrones’ Maisie Williams replied to Carrey’s tweet, writing, “gonna do this with my armpits xx.”

The last time Carrey’s facial hair made headlines was back in 2017, when he grew an intense buzz-worthy beard. While starring in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live in May, the actor addressed his new look that was dividing the Internet.

“The beard, yes, everywhere I go people talk about the beard,” Carrey told Kimmel. “It’s a bigger star than me at this point. It has its own Twitter.”

But the bushy beard didn’t last too long. The comedian shaved the Internet-famous beard in September of 2017, when he arrived at a New York Fashion Week party clean shaven.

Carrey isn’t the only celeb who’s tracking their self-isolation transformation. The Morning Show’s Kelly Ripa posted an up-close photo at the roots of her color-treated hair on Sunday, March 22. She captioned the pic, “Root watch week one,” suggesting that there’s more to come in the future.

