



Demi Moore is an ageless goddess and now she’s revealing exactly how she keeps her skin so youthful and flawless — along with a few tips for super sensitive skin types.

Accompanying the 56-year-old’s Harper’s Bazaar cover story, she shared her nighttime beauty routine and it is filled with lots of skin care goodies.

Demi Moore, 56, Is as Ageless as Ever on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ October 2019 Cover

“My general routine is less is more,” she said in her Go to Bed With me video. “One of the key things that I think has totally saved my skin is the Makeup Eraser cloth.

This $20 product is a two-sided machine washable towel that gently removes makeup while delivering a slight (super soft) exfoliation. As a bonus, it can be used for up to five years, making it effective and cost efficient

Acknowledging that she has “hyper, hyper sensitive” skin, before delving into the rest of the products she notes that she completely eliminates fragranced items. “It has to be really high quality, clean, active ingredients.

So what does that mean? Well she uses either Retrouve’s Luminous Cleansing Elixir or CosMedix Benefit Clean Cleanser, which she then wipes dry with the Makeup Eraser

Next she applies NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Serum 2:1, “a brand new favorite,” before finishing off with lots and lots of moisturizers. “My mother always drilled in me no matter what you should cleanse and moisturize your skin.

The first is a combination of two Biologique Recherche, La Grande Crème Moisturizer and Cream Dermopurifiante, which she puts on her face, neck and even chest. She also turns to Retrouve’s Intensive Replenishing Moisturizer for extra benefits, as well as Ilāpothecary Vitamin A C D & E Face Oil. “I just do a few drops, activate it in your hands,” she explains as she rubs it between her palms. “And then you really just pat it on.

Finally, if she’s feeling really adventurous she uses Georgia Louise’s Lift + Sculpt Butterfly stone

“When you’re over 50, when you feel like your skin is hitting the floor, this is actually an incredible uplift.”

