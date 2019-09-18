



The Ralph Lauren x Friends collaboration is here to warm your Central Perk-loving heart. From the iconic images recreated to the new spin on throwback clothes, it’s a must-see.

Today, September 18, the brand announced it was partnering with Warner Bros. to celebrate that hit TV show’s 25th anniversary with a women’s wear-to-work line that’s straight out of a modern-day Rachel Green’s closet.

Winnie Harlow and Steve Madden on Why Their Fall 2019 Shoe Collab Was the Perfect Match

The line combines a variety of styles, mixing some ‘90s fashion choices with today’s trends.

While a few pieces are an upgraded version of a throwback item like bootcut trousers and cable-knit sweater, there also a few edgier pieces like lambskin paperbag pants that are a bit more modern. Then there’s also a few things that never go out of style like a sharp tailored blazer and cashmere mock-neck dress. Overall, the line represents a truly timeless aesthetic, which serves as a much-needed reminder that good clothes never go out of style.

Beyond the clothes, the campaign itself is a work of art and the perfect tribute to the beloved show. Recreating some many of the iconic images, six models which represent the well-known characters (three women and three men) pose in front of a fountain on a red couch, in an apartment identical to Rachel’s and Monica’s and hanging out in Central Perk.

Courteney Cox Wore a ‘Friends’ T-Shirt With Monica’s Head Missing

In a video accompanying the launch, the brand even incorporates the theme song, adding a slight, new twist as a reminder that it’s 2019, not 1994.

As if all of this wasn’t enough to completely win Us over, there’s an even deeper tie to the series. Not only is Ralph Lauren a natural fit seeing as Rachel worked there for multiple seasons, but the brand also partnered with Bloomingdales, another previous employer of Ms. Green’s.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22, costumers can shop the collection at Bloomingdale’s 59th St. flagship while they enjoy a free cup of coffee at, where else, but Central Perk! Another transformation includes the recreation of Rachel’s office for another Instagram-perfect moment.

From $39.50 for a T-shirt to $2,998 for a hair calf coat, you can shop everything now online at ralphlauren.com.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!