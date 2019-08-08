



Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee at Central Perk courtesy of a new Friends pop-up! In honor of the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom’s premiere next month, Warner Bros. and Superfly have joined forces to create an immersive experience in downtown New York City, where much of the show was set.

The immersive exhibit, which is expected to be open from September 7 through October 6, will consist of a total of nine rooms designed so visitors can relive some of the show’s most memorable and iconic moments. There will be a room dedicated to each of the six Friends, along with locales modeled after the famous fountain from the show’s opening credits, Chandler and Joey’s apartment and, of course, the Central Perk coffee shop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, items on display throughout the pop-up will include Chandler and Joey’s beloved recliners and foosball table, as well Monica and Rachel’s purple door, the narrow “pivot” stairwell and Central Perk’s iconic orange couch. The SoHo-area exhibit will also feature props and costumes from the show, as well as a large gift shop, from which consumers will be able to purchase a variety of Friends-themed merchandise.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages,” said Peter van Roden, Warner Bros. consumer products’ senior VP, global themed entertainment, in a statement. “As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments.”

Added Superfly cofounder Jonathan Mayers: ”We’re excited to celebrate 25 years of fandom with the show’s biggest immersive experience to date. The Friends New York City pop-up captures the series most memorable moments with the characters, memorabilia, set re-creations and exclusive merchandise.”

Unfortunately, getting tickets for this pop-up (if you don’t have them already) will likely be pretty difficult. They sold out almost immediately after going on sale earlier this month and it’s unclear if any more will become available. Still, the website for the exhibit offers a glimmer of hope for those without tickets, stating, “Tickets may be sold out, but like Janice you never know when we’ll be back.”

Furthermore, there are other ways to celebrate the beloved sitcom’s upcoming anniversary. Last month, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf debuted a trio of special-edition Central Perk Coffee and Central Perk Tea products, named after the show’s iconic cafe. The chain also launched limited-edition Friends-themed specialty beverages named after each of the show’s main characters. The themed drinks are slated to be available through August 27.

