From Stranger Things to stranger foods! In continuing with a budding trend, various food brands have released themed foods tied to the upcoming premiere of the third season of the Netflix drama.

For example, Coca-Cola entered into a unique partnership with the streaming service and debuted a beverage called New Coke back in May as a nod to the show’s ‘80s roots. The soft drink is made using the actual recipe from 1985 that was removed from shelves after thousands of consumers complained and demanded the original recipe be used instead.

New Coke is still available via the company’s website, and Stranger Things fans can even purchase a limited-edition collector’s pack that includes one 8-oz glass bottle of Coke with a Stranger Things-inspired label, one 8-oz bottle of Coke Zero Sugar with a Stranger Things-inspired label and two complimentary cans featuring the 1985 New Coke recipe.

On the food front, Burger King started serving something called the Upside Down Whopper sandwich last month. The menu item, which is only available in select cities, features the same ingredients as the original Whopper but comes wrapped in limited-edition packaging inspired by the award-winning series.

These Stranger Things foods come several months after brands such as Oreo and Shake Shake released items inspired by the final season of the HBO show, Game of Thrones, which aired its series finale in May.

Scroll down to see more Stranger Things-inspired eats!