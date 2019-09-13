



Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a sexy bikini snap, but her latest Instagram post has her fans going particularly crazy. On Thursday, September 12, the Modern Family star posted a throwback of her from the ‘90s wearing an itty-bitty sky blue bikini.

It appears as though Vergara took a photo of the two retro film prints on a white background. Yet, the prints still look like they’re straight out of a Hollister ad, or a meticulously edited bikini shot with a carefully chosen VSCO filter. She captioned the throwback pics, “#tbt The 90’s Miami beach Fl🌴🌴🌴😂.”

In one of the two pics, Vergara is standing up and showing off her curves for a candid shot beside a friend. The actress stares off into the distance with her long bronde hair falling down her back and framing her face. The whole moment is flawless and truly enviable.

And in the second photo, Vergara models for the camera. She wears her bathing suit straps tied around her back instead of halter style to avoid any unnecessary tan lines — and somehow makes it a fashion moment. Vergara wore her sunglasses like a headband, effortlessly styled into her beachy yet perfect-looking locks.

The comments section of Vergara’s steamy post filled up fast with fans praising the star’s good looks. Actress Suelyn Medierios perfectly articulated all of our thoughts, writing, “You are and always has been absolutely gorgeous 😍❤️🔥😘.” Another user commented, “Ageless beauty! 💗💗💗”

We don’t know about you, but Vergara’s smokin’ bikini shots have us excited to purchase a disposable camera again..and then study up on the star’s fitness regimen.

