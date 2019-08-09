



This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity dermatologist-to-the-stars Dr. Dendy Engelman (the New York City-based skin doctor behind Sofia Vergara’s ageless face and Christina Ricci’s gorgeous glow) to chat sun safety. August is upon Us, it’s prime beach season, and we all need to know how best to protect our skin from the damaging rays of the sun.

Dr. Dendy (as she’s known!) let Us in on her favorite sunscreen formulas and you’re going to want to scoop these babies up immediately! She recommends a mineral-based suncare formula as these absorb more rays which not only cause sunburn, but can lead to skin cancer and dreaded signs of aging like fine lines and dark spots over time. In case you’re wondering, her favorites include Elizabeth Arden’s City Smart SPF 50, which Dr. Dendy says contains an enzyme that helps strengthen skin’s natural defenses as well as a pollution guard to shield skin not only from the sun, but also from smog and other environmental hazards. For body, she’s a fan of Isdin’s Eryfotona Actinica (the name’s a tongue twister, but the good doctor says this product works!). When in doubt, choose a baby formula, as Dr. Dendy says they stay put longer.

Listen to the podcast above to learn exactly how and why you can protect your skin through the dog days of summer and the exact products you’ll need to do it!!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Dr. Dendy’s scoop on if UV supplements can really help protect your skin from the sun from the inside — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

