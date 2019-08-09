



Know how some people refuse to leave the house without makeup or jewelry on? We refuse to leave the house without sunscreen on. We’ll even reach for it just hanging out at home in front of a window! We take anti-aging and skin health seriously, and that’s why we only buy the best.

The best sunscreen isn’t just going to protect our skin from UVA and UVB rays, though. It will do even more than that. There’s nothing better than a multitasker, and this top-rated one is an everyday essential for Us!

See it: Get the COOLA Mineral Face Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This COOLA sunscreen has just about 1,000 reviews, and shoppers are calling it their holy grail. They say the velvety texture is just divine and feels like gliding a cloud onto their faces. Once it’s on though, they say it absorbs super quickly to the point where it feels like nothing is even there! It’s not heavy or pore-clogging, which is why shoppers with sensitive skin love it so much. No breakouts! Those with oily skin are also huge fans, happy to have finally found a matte sunscreen that truly is matte!

This is a mineral sunscreen, which means it protects our skin through physical means rather than chemical. A lot of mineral sunscreens are known for their terrible white cast, leaving us looking like ghosts after applying, but COOLA claims that this product will leave no white residue on our skin, period!

This moisturizing sunscreen comes in two versions: cucumber and unscented. The unscented version is actually tinted, acting as a BB cream too! It has sheer coverage and a natural matte finish, made to even out our complexion, smooth out fine lines and blur out pores. It can either be worn all on its own or under makeup as a beauty booster!

See it: Get the COOLA Mineral Face Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Both versions of this sunscreen are plant-powered and infused with free radical-fighting antioxidants, but are totally preservative-free! They’re made with natural, vitamin C-rich rose hip oil, as well as natural shea butter to moisturize. They also feature evening primrose and flaxseed oils which may enhance skin’s elasticity, while the plankton extract may rejuvenate the skin, leaving us with a youthful radiance!

To use this sunscreen, start off by cleansing and moisturizing face (and all that comes in between). Smooth it onto skin 15 minutes before any sun exposure, following up with any makeup we plan to wear. Remember to reapply every two hours! It claims to be water-resistant, so make this a go-to for beach trips and long runs in the sun!

This all-in-one sunscreen may reduce our skin’s shine, but it won’t dim our glow. If anything, it will make it even brighter! When our skin is properly hydrated, protected and evened out, it can do wonders for our mood and self-confidence, and this is the best product to make that happen in just one step!

See it: Get the COOLA Mineral Face Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from COOLA here and other luxury beauty available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!





For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!