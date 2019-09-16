Winnie Harlow has a brand new collaboration to add to her quickly growing resume.

Today, September 16, the model launched a fall shoe collection with Steve Madden. Stylish got to speak to the duo about why the partnership was a fit, the inspiration behind the collection and her favorite pick.

“I was really excited to just have freedom in creating shoes that I really wanted to wear,” she told Us. “Obviously as a model I’ve worn so many shoes — I’ve done the runway for different events and red carpets — and sometimes there’s just certain things about a shoe that I absolutely love but there’s something I would change.” This capsule collection was her chance to incorporate those things she loves with small tweaks and improvements she craves.

Not to mention, she’s a longtime fan of the Madden.

“I’ve been wearing Steve Madden shoes my whole childhood,” she said. “With this collaboration I wanted it to speak to where I came from and the people in my life who helped me get where I am.” She even noted that some of the kicks they made were recreations of designs she used to wear back in the day.

The designer also pointed out that since the brand’s been around for so long, the model and the designer bonded before they even knew one another, tapping into that before introducing something brand new.

“We were with Winnie when she was 12 and Winnie when she was 15 and when she graduated high school. So we have that association, even though we didn’t know each other,” the designer explained.

Madden was psyched to work with Harlow for many reasons, but most notably, he said: “She’s a rebel model. She’s not like everyone else and I think that genuineness is touching a lot of people.”

With so many fun and bold styles, it’s hard to narrow down a top pick. But Harlow still has one, the Harlow (not a tough choice for the model, we imagine!).

Keep scrolling to shop and see five picks from the Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden fall 2019 collection.