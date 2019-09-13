Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow’s party for their latest KKW Beauty collaboration was one star-studded affair.

To close out New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 12, the guests of honor hosted an intimate dinner at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City to celebrate the brand new makeup collection. Guests included many close-friend A-lister such as La La Anthony, Patrick Starrr and Paris Hilton (who had a little wardrobe mishap on her way into the event).

The KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow collection dropped today, September 13, at noon. It features three individual products and two bundle options all for that affordable KKW price.

The $18 sparkly lip gloss comes in three shades: a pink called Secret, a brownish coral called Tiger-Eye and a light beige named Aura. Also available is a $26 powder highlight duo and a $49 eyeshadow palette with 12 shimmery and matte hues.

The style queens have been teasing this collection for weeks now with gorgeous campaign images and promo shots all over social media. They even appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon together to talk about the line.

“If I do a collab with someone I really want it to be like full Winnie,” Kardashian said. “I want it to be the colors she likes, exactly everything that she would wear and she brought amazing things that I wouldn’t have thought of. Just seeing what she really wanted, I just wanted that to come to life for her and have this to be her everyday palette, that she can use day night, like all the time.”

She continued saying she’s had fun playing around with these new products that are actually a bit different for the reality star.

To see inside the last night’s chic launch event, keep scrolling.