See the Best Dressed Stars on the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Red Carpet

Over the weekend, the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys Awards kicked off Emmy week in the most star-studded and stylish way possible.

On Sunday, September 15, some of television’s most notewrothy celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Laverne Cox and Jane Lynch attended the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. And when it came to red carpet fashion, they really delivered.

Kardashian slayed in a velvet black dress that was interesting, chic and seriously cool. Cox donned a breath-taking black ball gown from Zac Posen, while Lynch maintained her own unique sense of style in a beautifully tailored suit with a sharp white jacket.

Other style standouts included Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow, whose designer gowns were nothing short of extraordinary with intricate details and stunning embellishments. Then there were the striking sparkly numbers, like Jane Seymour’s beaded champagne dress and Olivia Munn’s sequin-covered purple frock.

Along with the red carpet fashion, major awards went out to some of these A-listers, including Lynch winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Cherry Jones taking a statue for Guest Sctress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale.

But here at Stylish, it’s really all about the fashion. To see the hottest ensembles — from Munn’s shinny purple gown to Natasha Lyonne’s wild ruffled number — keep scrolling.