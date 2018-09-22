Maude Apatow: What’s in My Bag?

Maude Apatow is a foodie. After dining at new restaurants, “I like to keep the different business cards,” the star of Assassination Nation (in theaters now) says. Her favorite is from London’s Bocca di Lupo. “It’s from one of my first dates with my boyfriend [music manager Charlie Christie],” she says.

Apatow, 20, unloads her KARA backpack for Us.

Picture Perfect

“I love my Canon PowerShot G7X because it can connect to your iPhone and you can load your pictures on your phone.”

Caffeine Craze

“I’m addicted to coffee. It’s horrible. I keep the La Colombe Draft Lattes with me, but when I’m trying not to drink coffee, I’ll use the CAP Beauty Matcha Sticks.”

Dear Diary

“I usually write in my little black Moleskin journal in the morning. If someone opened it and looked inside, that would be horrible.”

Listen Up

“When I got the AirPods, I couldn’t understand how I wouldn’t lose them because they’re so small. But I use those all day.”

Mouthing Off

“I’ve had a bunch of lipsticks over the years, but I’ve found the few that I like and I stick to those: ILIA and Chanel.”

Eye See

“I have my Garrett Leight Pershing glasses. I don’t carry sunglasses, I always lose them!”

What else is inside her sack? A Catseye London pouch; an iPhone X in a black Tech21 case; a Mophie charging block in silver; a Cath Kidston pouch; a L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Glow concealer; an RMS Lip Shine in Sacred; a Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Mascara Lycra Flex; Calypso by David Sedaris; bobby pins; a black scrunchie; a pink Slip silk mask; gray fuzzy socks; Allegra; Orbit gum in spearmint and Purell.

