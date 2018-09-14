Emmys: Wackiest Dressed of All Time!

The Emmy Awards red carpet brings us a lot to talk about — from the best gowns to the most dapper dudes, the show offers up a fun mix of fashion moments. What it also brings? Some head-scratching, wacky, wild, and just plain out-of-left-field outfits. And with the 2018 ceremony coming up on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 ET on NBC, it’s time to take a little look back at the ones that made us say “Oh, my!”

From Cyndi Lauper‘s 1995 printed gold moment to Heidi Klum‘s downright confusing 2016 yellow dress and beyond, here are the Emmys looks we never saw coming.