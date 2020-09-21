The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards may not have had a red carpet, but it still brought Us some seriously incredible celebrity style!

On Sunday, September 20, the 72nd annual event took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though most A-listers tuned in from their homes, a few stopping by the Los Angeles stage at the Staples Center, which led to a wide variety of looks, from Pjs to ball gowns. But there were five stars in particular whose fashion stood out beyond the rest. Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Padma Lakshmi, Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross all donned head-turning numbers that made up for the lack of red carpet.

The Euphoria star was excited to get all dolled up and it showed! Her taffeta gown was truly a unique confection. And while Aniston went for something more subtle, it never gets old seeing her slay in her trademark sleek black dress.

To see all of the looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get all the details on each one of the best-dressed ensembles.

5) Zendaya stunned in a purple and black silk taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers, which she accessorized with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

4) While celebrating at home, Witherspoon dressed up in a Louis Vuitton gown. She also rocked jewels from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection, including the Lune Bleue earrings and the Astre Rouge bracelet.

3) Lakshmi looked elegant as ever in a red number from J. Mendel.

2) Keeping it simple and sleek (per usual), Aniston dazzled in an elegant black silk dress.

1) The top honor goes to Ross, who attended the show in a tiered, gold lame Alexandre Vauthier look with Jimmy Choo shoes and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

