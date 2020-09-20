Lights, camera, action! Well, sort of. The 72nd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, September 20, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. But while TV’s biggest night looked a little different this year with no audience in the venue, the A-list stars of television still brought their style A-game virtually! Check out every look here.

Traditionally, the red carpet is our favorite moment of any awards show, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stars showed up over video, rather than in front of a bank of paparazzi. Unlike last year’s red carpet (which was all kinds of spectacular!), the 2020 nominees and presenters showed off their outfits and fabulous hairdos from a distance, but the looks were no less impactful.

Take, for instance Zendaya, who had vowed to “go all out” with her Emmys look, and she did not disappoint. The Euphoria star stunned in a plunging nipped-in tea-length ball dress, which her stylist Law Roach shared a first look of on Instagram.

Clearly, the biggest hair trend is sleek and chic. We loved Zendaya’s side-parted, slicked-back bun and Unorthodox star Shira Haas’ neat close-crop.

The makeup was also gorgeous. Though, decidedly less dramatic then, say, the wild blinged-out eye makeup looks that gained popularity thanks to Euphoria, many stars opted to make a statement with bold lips, as seen on Insecure star Yvonne Orji, who rocked a vampy garnet pout.

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night! And if you’re jonesing for a real red carpet, take a stroll down memory lane and check out last year’s looks here!