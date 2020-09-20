Emmys 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

The biggest night in TV has arrived — and like most other things this year, it looks very different. The 2020 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmell on Sunday, September 20. While the late-night host will be live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he’ll be speaking to a giant, very empty room.

Instead, the 125 nominees will be home, streaming from across the world — with some in London, Tel Aviv and Toronto — via special set-ups sent to them by the TV Academy. These kits include ring lights, high-definition cameras, laptops and microphones.

“Are you familiar with home schooling? It’s gonna be kinda like that. It’s gonna be a bunch of people on their webcams. It’ll be closer to porn than an awards show,” the comedian, 52, joked to USA Today ahead of the show. However, he’s happy that the ceremony will still take place and that everyone will have a distraction from what’s happening in the world.

“I think that a diversion is necessary, and we will be paying tribute to not just actors, but people who have been heroic throughout this pandemic and through all of the things that we’ve gone through,” Kimmell said. “For a lot of people who are sitting at home, it will be nice to see a newly produced show on television. I mean, it would be one thing if we, like, stopped progress on the vaccine to do the show, but if we don’t really have anything to do with that, I figure it’s OK.”

The 72nd annual show will feature a few pre-taped segments, just as the normal show does, but will be, for the most part, live. As for the winners — that is all to be determined. HBO’s Watchmen received the most nominations of any show this year with 26, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nods and HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark tied with 18 nominations each.

The winners are up in the air as is what the ceremony will ultimately look like — and that’s A-OK with the host. “I don’t want it to go smoothly, to be totally honest with you. There’s nothing more boring than smooth,” he said. “I want it to be a little chunky. We’ll see what happens. My big concern is that we maintain a strong WiFi signal!”

Scroll through the gallery below for the full list of nominees. The winners will be bolded as they’re announced.